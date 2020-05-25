|
|
Roy Louis Burkhart
Dickson - Private family funeral services were conducted Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. from the chapel of the Taylor Funeral Home with Scott Lanning and Steve Baggett officiating. Graveside services followed on Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. at the Resthaven Memorial Gardens, 2930 Highway 41 A South, Clarksville, TN.
To view Mr. Burkhart's service, follow the link on his obituary at TaylorSince1909.com.
Memorials are suggested to the Matt Baggett Memorial Fund c/o Taylor Funeral Home, P.O. Box 160, Dickson, TN 37056.
Mr. Burkhart, age 88, of Dickson, TN formerly of Clarksville, TN died peacefully Saturday, May 23, 2020 at his home.
He was born in Montgomery County, son of the late Leonard and Lula Bowers Burkhart. Mr. Burkhart was married to Dorothy Marie Evans Burkhart for 68 years. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Matt Baggett, and great- granddaughter Makayla Burkhart and his five siblings.
Having grown up in the Needmore community of western Montgomery County Tennessee, Roy and Marie moved to the Oakland community in northern Montgomery County in the early 1950s. Roy's love for the land led him into a career of farming. Though he initially began with grain, livestock, and poultry, he eventually settled on grain farming, concentrating specifically on corn and soy beans. Between the land he owned and leased, he farmed over 1,000 acres. He retired from farming in 1985 at the age of 54, and spent the rest of his life as an astute businessman.
While his love for the land and "negotiations" was keen, it was well-surpassed by his love for the Lord and the church. Roy served as an elder and Bible class teacher for the Oakland and Hilldale congregations of the church of Christ. He generously supported the preaching of the gospel locally and around the world. He and Marie, his wife of 68 years, faithfully served their local congregations in a number of ways.
His happiest moments were when surrounded by his five children, their spouses, and, his grandchildren. His love for and patience with others was second to none. He leaves his family an amazing legacy of love for the Lord, His Word, His church, and mankind.
Survivors include his wife of 68 years; Dorothy Marie Evans Burkhart, his five children; Steve Burkhart and wife, Laura, Pam Baggett and her husband, Steve, Jim Burkhart, Ricky Burkhart and his wife, Carol, and Kim Lanning and her husband, Scott; Also surviving are his eight grandchildren; Jason Baggett and his wife, Desiree, Ashlie Burkhart, Ben Burkhart, Elizabeth Mobley and her husband, Kevin, Eric Burkhart, Caitlin Burkhart, Rachel Burkhart and Mikena Perkins, and eight great grandchildren.
Services under the direction of the Taylor Funeral Home, (615) 446-2808, TaylorSince1909.com
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from May 25 to May 27, 2020