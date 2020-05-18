|
Roy Otto Goodmiller
Clarksville - Roy Otto Goodmiller, age 87, of Clarksvillle, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Tennova Healthcare.
Roy entered this life on August 9, 1932 in Lawton, OK to the late James Malcolm and Mary Lacy Bay Goodmiller. He was a member of Shiloh Church of Christ.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ellen Groves Goodmiller; brother, Jimmy Goodmiller and sister, Edith Parsons.
Survivors include his son, Roy E. (Joan) Goodmiller; daughter, Roze Ellen (Eric) Beamer; grandchildren, Geoffrey Goodmiller, Geordon Goodmiller, Bryce Beamer, Brett Beamer, and six great-grandchildren.Roy is also survived by his siblings, Charles Goodmiller, Kenzel Goodmiller and Mary Green.
A private family service will be held, with his brother, Kenzel Goodmiller officiating. Burial will follow at Davis Cemetery.
The family will serve as pallbearers.
The family request that memorial donations be made to TN Children's Home or Shiloh Church of Christ.
