Ruby Boone
1925 - 2020
Ruby Boone

Clarksville - Ruby Kimble Boone resident of Clarksville, TN, passed away November 09, 2020 at her residence. Kimble was born May 23, 1925 daughter of the late Cook and Louise Coleman. Kimble leaves behind a Son, Hershel Duwayne Boone (Laurie Parker) of Clarksville, 8 Grandkids, 17 Great Grandkids and a Sister, Susie Coleman Suiter.

She was preceded in death by her husband Carney Remus Boone in 2017, two sons Carney Randall Boone in 2013 and Reed Smith Boone in 1983, and 1 Grandson, Christopher Shawn Boone.

A small private graveside service was held at Pleasant View Baptist Church.






Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
