Ruby Burkhart
Clarksville - Ruby Irene Burkhart, age 92, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.
A Private graveside service will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
Ruby entered into this life on October 6, 1927 in Houston County, TN to the late Hans and Rosa Markin Anderson. She was a member of New Providence United Methodist Church since 1966. Ruby was a buyer for Home Goods at Parks Belk where she worked for 17 years. She then went on to work and retire from JC Penny as a sales clerk. Ruby was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Clarence Woodrow Burkhart.
Survivors include her daughter, Linda (Cliff) Wheelock; sons, Darrell (Sandra) Burkhart and Wayne (Theresa) Burkhart; sister, Myrtle Tourlott, 6 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren.
Family members will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to New Providence United Methodist Church Wednesday night supper fund.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from May 13 to May 14, 2020