|
|
Ruby Lois Kail
Clarksville - Ruby Lois Bryant Kail, 87, of Clarksville passed away at her residence May 9, 2020.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 14, 2020 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Revs. Willie Freeman and Jerry Harwell officiating. Burial will follow at Smith Cemetery in Big Rock, TN.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, 2020 and again Thursday from 12 p.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Ruby entered into this life on May 30, 1932 in Stewart County, TN to the late Lenard and Ethel Rorie Bryant. She was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church. She was a loving and supportive pastor's wife through all of Bro. Bobby Kail's Ministry.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Ronnie Wayne Kail.
Survivors include her loving husband of 66 years, Bro. Bobby Neal Kail; children, Patricia Ann (Wayne) Hodges, Donna Kay (Rick) Norville, Bobby Dean (Shelia) Kail, and Rita Fay (Mark) Kail Hughes; daughter in law, Janice Roberts Kail, eight grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Kail, Benjamin Kail, Bryant Torres, Wayne Hodges, Rick Norville, and Mark Hughes.
Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from May 11 to May 12, 2020