|
|
Ruby M. Hooper
Clarksville - Ruby M. Hooper, 94, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Tennova Healthcare of Clarksville.
Ruby was born on February 16, 1925, in Montgomery County, TN to the late George Coleman and Hattie Coleman. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, Robert Hooper.
Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. at the Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Chapel with Pastor Carolyn Nobling officiating. Burial will be at Resthaven Memorial Gardens following the service. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home.
Ruby was retired from B.F. Goodrich and Vulcan. She was a member of Clarksville First United Methodist Church.
Ruby is survived by two daughters, Joyce Hooper, (Sam) Moore of Longview, TX and Connie Hooper, (Rickie) Byrd of Paducah, KY; two brothers, Donald Coleman of Clarksville, TN and Clinton Coleman of Jacksonville, NC; two grandchildren, Jeremy Cate and Lindsay Byrd Howell; three great granddaughters, Olivia Howell, Jordan Cate, and Zoey Cate; and a great granddaughter on the way.
Pallbearers will be Justin Howell, Justin Bryant, Thomas Cate, Jeremy Cate, Rickey Rittenberry, and Gary Guy.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Clarksville First United Methodist Church, 909 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040 or , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Sept. 26, 2019