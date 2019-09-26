Services
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 645-6488
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
1:30 PM
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruby Hooper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruby M. Hooper


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruby M. Hooper Obituary
Ruby M. Hooper

Clarksville - Ruby M. Hooper, 94, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Tennova Healthcare of Clarksville.

Ruby was born on February 16, 1925, in Montgomery County, TN to the late George Coleman and Hattie Coleman. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, Robert Hooper.

Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. at the Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Chapel with Pastor Carolyn Nobling officiating. Burial will be at Resthaven Memorial Gardens following the service. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home.

Ruby was retired from B.F. Goodrich and Vulcan. She was a member of Clarksville First United Methodist Church.

Ruby is survived by two daughters, Joyce Hooper, (Sam) Moore of Longview, TX and Connie Hooper, (Rickie) Byrd of Paducah, KY; two brothers, Donald Coleman of Clarksville, TN and Clinton Coleman of Jacksonville, NC; two grandchildren, Jeremy Cate and Lindsay Byrd Howell; three great granddaughters, Olivia Howell, Jordan Cate, and Zoey Cate; and a great granddaughter on the way.

Pallbearers will be Justin Howell, Justin Bryant, Thomas Cate, Jeremy Cate, Rickey Rittenberry, and Gary Guy.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Clarksville First United Methodist Church, 909 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040 or , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruby's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now