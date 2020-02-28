Resources
Ruby Morris Underwood

Clarksville - Ruby Morris Underwood, age 87, of Clarksville, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at her residence.

Ruby was born July 30, 1932, in Christian County, KY, to the late Roy Joseph Morris and Mary Beatrice Hester Morris. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Leroy "Red" Underwood; and one grandchild, Jody Lee Majors.

A private service will be held at a later date.

Mrs. Underwood is survived by her son, Lawrence (Debbie) Underwood; three daughters, Nancy (Ronald) Dickson, Gladys Maria Underwood, and Rita (Jerrold) Akin; sister, Geneva Hughes; five grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
