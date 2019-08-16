|
Rubye Draughon Menees Patch
Clarksville - Rubye Draughon Menees Patch, daughter of the late Robert Lee and Katherine Kennedy Menees, died August 14, 2019 at home.
Born March 6, 1938, she grew up on the family farm in Montgomery County, TN, where her favorite memories were romping around the countryside, exploring wildlife and woods during the carefree and patriotic days of the '40's. Guthrie, KY, her school experiences and friends made there, remained in her heart forever.
Surviving is her husband of 56 years, Elwyn Trahern Patch, to whom she was married Dec 26, 1962. Also surviving are daughters: Katherine Sewell Trahern Patch-- husband, Svein Sleipnes, Davie, FL, Margaret Elwyn Patch--husband, James Ward, Tampa, FL and Elisabeth Huntington Patch--husband, James Lyman, M.D., Birmingham.
Eight grandchildren survive: triplets, William Trahern Ward, James Carnagey Ward and Katherine Elwyn Ward. Also, Hans Wilhelm Sleipnes, Christian Patch Sleipnes, James Patch Lyman, Caroline Cates Lyman and Robert Huntington Lyman.
A twin brother, James Lee Menees and wife, Kate Laverne Gregory Menees survive as well as sister-in-law, Susan Dabney Mabry Menees plus many nieces and nephews. A beloved brother, Robert Kennedy Menees preceded her in death in 1998.
Rubye enjoyed many civic activities, having served on the River District Commission, Tourist Commission, Friends of the Library Board, and as a charter board member of the following: Customs House Museum, APSU Woodward Library Society, APSU Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts and Robert Penn Warren Birthplace Museum, Guthrie, KY. She was a 35-year member of Art Study Class, and a member of Les Candides Garden Club.
A graduate of Leadership Clarksville and Peabody College, Nashville, she served as co-editor of the former journalistic paper, Leaf Chronicle's "Cumberland Lore" and wrote and edited the former weekly column, "Remember When" for the newspaper.
From Arts & Heritage Development Council, she received a lifetime achievement award in 2010 and in 2013, the same from Montgomery County Historical Society.
Her funeral will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, with Pastor Greg Glover officiating. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 18, 2019, from 3:00-5:00 p.m. and Monday, August 19, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. until the hour of service at the church.
Pallbearers will be her eight grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family asked that memorials be sent to Robert Penn Warren Birthplace Museum, PO Box 525, Guthrie, KY 42234 or Montgomery Co. Historical Society, PO Box 232, Clarksville, 37041.
Arrangements entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019