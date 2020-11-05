1/1
Rubye English
Rubye English

Clarksville - Rubye Sanders English, age 99, of Clarksville passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Madison Street United Methodist Church with Harriet Bryan officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 12 p.m. until the hour of service at the church.

Rubye entered into this life on October 15, 1921, in Obion County, TN to the late James Brown and Lela Pryor Sanders. She was a member of the Madison Street United Methodist Church and the Beachaven Garden Club.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, James "Jim" English; grandson, Ben Gregory; brother, Baxter Sanders.

Survivors include her daughter, Linda (Dwight) Gregory; grandchildren, Garlan (Mat) Adams, Clay Gregory; great-grandchildren, Carson Adams, Nathan Adams, Duncan Adams, Sydney Gregory, and Allie Gregory.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Madison Street United Methodist Church Scholarship Fund or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Pallbearers will be Clay Gregory, Mat Adams, Carson Adams, Nathan Adams, Duncan Adams, Mike Sanders, and Graham Smith.

The family would like to say thank you for the special care given by Arcadia Senior Living Open Arms Staff and Asera Care Hospice.

Masks are required for visitation and service.

Online condolences may be made at www.Navefuneralhomes.com






Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2020.
