Rufus Ramey
1925 - 2020
Rufus Ramey

Clarksville - Age 94 of Clarksville passed away Monday, June 1, 2020. Viewing Sunday, June 7, 2020 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. with the funeral service to follow at 1:00 p.m. Interment Mt. Zion Church Cemetery, Round Pond.

He was born November 15, 1925 in Montgomery Co. to Raymond and Jennie Burton Ramey. He played Baseball for Clarksville Rockets and Negro League Nashville Stars. Rufus is preceded in death by his first wife Annie Northington Ramey and parents, sisters, Sarah Jordan, Lottie Thornton and Margaret Smith; brothers, Norman "Burt" Ramey, Cornelius Ramey and Raymond E. Ramey.

He leaves to cherish his loving memories wife, Betty J. Ramey, Clarksville, TN; daughters, Pamela (Douglas) Jackson, San Antonio, TX and Myrle Denise Ramey Watts, Clarksville, TN; 4 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, 6 stepchildren and a host of family and friends.

Foston Funeral Home (931)647-5451






Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
7
Viewing
11:00 - 01:00 PM
JUN
7
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Foston Funeral Home - Clarksville
816 Franklin St.
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-5451
