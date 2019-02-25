Services
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Resources
Clarksville - Russell Ray Carte, age 83, passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Bro. Tony Chester officiating. He will be laid to rest at Fairview Cemetery.

The Carte family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday and again on Tuesday from 12 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Russell was born into this life on May 8, 1935 in Flat Mountain, West Virginia, son of the late Ray and Pearl Carte. He was a Baptist and was retired from Jenkins and Wynne of Clarksville. He was predeceased by his wife of 63 years, Mildred Rittenberry Carte, who passed in January of 2019. Survivors include his son, Randy Carte (Sue); daughters, Barbara Vaughn (Jimmy), and Teresa Earhart (Don); brother, Edwin Carte; sister, Joyce Knight; nine grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren.

Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Feb. 25, 2019
