Ruth Burge Richardson
CLARKSVILLE - Ruth Burge Richardson, age 74, of Clarksville, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020.
Ruth was born November 4, 1945, in Hopkinsville, KY, to the late Howard W. Burge II and Maxine Sadler Burge. She was a Clarksville resident for 67 years. She is preceded in death by her brother, Howard W. Burge III, and a daughter, Victoria (Vicki) Hicks Atkins.
Ruth was a 1963 graduate of Clarksville High School. Prior to retirement, Ruth was an Operations Manager at Convergys Corporation, an Incentive Sales Executive at Acme Boot Company, and a secretary at Austin Peay State University. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Clarksville.
A private celebration of life service will be held Sunday, March 22 with Rev. Bill Graham officiating. A private burial will be at Edgewood Cemetery.
Ruth is survived by her husband of 36 years, Wade Richardson of Clarksville, her daughter, Trudy (Johnny) Jackson of Clarksville; five grandchildren: Kelly (Jim) Deraney, Greg (Jenna) Field, Lauren (Russell) Milam, Mackenzie Jackson, and Austin Jackson. She is also survived by three great-grandchildren: Bennett John Deraney, Nora Ruth Deraney, and Caroline Victoria Milam.
Pallbearers will be Greg Field, Jim Deraney, Russell Milam, Philip Graham, Chuck Sadler and John Atkins. Honorary pallbearers will be Austin Jackson and Austin Davis.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Vanderbilt Children's Hospital, 2200 Children's Way , Nashville, TN 37232 and the , 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis , TN 38105.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020