Services
Gateway Funeral Home & Cremation Center
335 Franklin St
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 919-2600
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Gateway Funeral Home & Cremation Center
335 Franklin St
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
3:00 PM
Gupton Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Poole
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Denny Poole

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Denny Poole Obituary
Ruth Denny Poole

Clarksville - Ruth Denny Poole, age 91, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Saturday August 10, 2019 at AHC Clarksville Rehabilitation Center. She was born in Cheatham County on October 21, 1927 to the late George Dewey Denny and Hazel Denny Poole. Ruth worked and retired from Acme Boot Company. Apart from working, Ruth was an extremely talented Seamstress and made lots of clothing and curtains. She attended Waltons Chapel United Methodist Church. Left to cherish her memory is her daughter; Roxanne Poole (Tommy) Powell of Clarksville, two grandchildren; Toby (Heather) Powell and Leighanne Guthrie; four great-grandchildren, Audreyanne Guthrie, McKinleigh Guthrie, Jameston Powell, and Madelynn Powell, one niece; Donna Ray, and nephew, Gyle Head. In addition to her parents, Ruth is preceded in death by an infant son, Dewey Ray Poole, sisters; Elizabeth Denny Head and Dorothy Modeen Denny. A graveside service will be held on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. at Gupton Cemetery, with a visitation prior from 12-2 P.M. at Gateway Funeral Home. Jeremy Duranceau will officiate service. Arrangements are under the care of Gateway Funeral Home, 335 Franklin St Clarksville, TN 37040; Phone 931-919-2600.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Aug. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now