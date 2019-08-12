|
Ruth Denny Poole
Clarksville - Ruth Denny Poole, age 91, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Saturday August 10, 2019 at AHC Clarksville Rehabilitation Center. She was born in Cheatham County on October 21, 1927 to the late George Dewey Denny and Hazel Denny Poole. Ruth worked and retired from Acme Boot Company. Apart from working, Ruth was an extremely talented Seamstress and made lots of clothing and curtains. She attended Waltons Chapel United Methodist Church. Left to cherish her memory is her daughter; Roxanne Poole (Tommy) Powell of Clarksville, two grandchildren; Toby (Heather) Powell and Leighanne Guthrie; four great-grandchildren, Audreyanne Guthrie, McKinleigh Guthrie, Jameston Powell, and Madelynn Powell, one niece; Donna Ray, and nephew, Gyle Head. In addition to her parents, Ruth is preceded in death by an infant son, Dewey Ray Poole, sisters; Elizabeth Denny Head and Dorothy Modeen Denny. A graveside service will be held on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. at Gupton Cemetery, with a visitation prior from 12-2 P.M. at Gateway Funeral Home. Jeremy Duranceau will officiate service. Arrangements are under the care of Gateway Funeral Home, 335 Franklin St Clarksville, TN 37040; Phone 931-919-2600.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Aug. 12, 2019