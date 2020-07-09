S. B. Webb
Clarksville -
SFC (Ret) Sidney B. Webb, Jr. 91 of Clarksville, passed away on, Wednesday, July 8, 2020.
Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Chaplain Gene Horn officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends Saturday, from 12 noon until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Sidney was born on May 19, 1929 in Culleoka, TN to the late Sidney Webb, Sr. and Octavine Webb. He was Methodist and a retired Veteran from The United States Army. During his honorable years of duty, he served in The Vietnam War and was a recipient of the Bronze Star. S.B. was also the founder and owner of Webb's Furniture Store.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Agnes Baldwin Webb, and daughter-in-law, Sandra Rawlings Webb.
Survivors include his sons, Kenneth, Michael, and Donald Webb; grandchildren, Brian Webb, Tracie Webb, and Serinity Ross; great-grandchildren, Zoey Garrard, Charlotte Garrard, Cooper Webb, Carolyn Webb, and Lucy Webb.
