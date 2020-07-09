1/1
S. B. Webb
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share S.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
S. B. Webb

Clarksville -

SFC (Ret) Sidney B. Webb, Jr. 91 of Clarksville, passed away on, Wednesday, July 8, 2020.

Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Chaplain Gene Horn officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends Saturday, from 12 noon until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Sidney was born on May 19, 1929 in Culleoka, TN to the late Sidney Webb, Sr. and Octavine Webb. He was Methodist and a retired Veteran from The United States Army. During his honorable years of duty, he served in The Vietnam War and was a recipient of the Bronze Star. S.B. was also the founder and owner of Webb's Furniture Store.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Agnes Baldwin Webb, and daughter-in-law, Sandra Rawlings Webb.

Survivors include his sons, Kenneth, Michael, and Donald Webb; grandchildren, Brian Webb, Tracie Webb, and Serinity Ross; great-grandchildren, Zoey Garrard, Charlotte Garrard, Cooper Webb, Carolyn Webb, and Lucy Webb.

Condolences may be made to Sidney's family online at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved