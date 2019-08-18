Services
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Samuel Carroll


1945 - 2019
Samuel Carroll Obituary
Samuel Carroll

Clarksville -

Samuel Carroll, age 74, of Clarksville, passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at his residence.

Funeral and Burial will be held in Jeffersonville, OH. Celebration of Life Service in Clarksville to be announced.

Samuel entered into this life on June 6, 1945, in Ross County, OH. He was a retired engineer from Akebono, previously known as Bosch, and had a passion for and was a financial supporter of the education of Native American Children. Samuel was also a member of Christ Lutheran Church, an avid outdoors man, and a frequent hiker of Dunbar Cave trails.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Fonda Carroll.

Survivors include his sons, Christopher Carroll, Cory Carroll, and his wife Karie; all of Clarksville.

Condolences may be made online at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Aug. 18 to Aug. 25, 2019
