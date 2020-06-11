Samuel Leslie Burke
Clarksville - Samuel Leslie Burke, age 91, of Clarksville, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at the Brigadier General Wendell H. Gilbert TN State Veterans' Home in Clarksville, TN.
He was born December 10, 1928, in McKinney, TX, to the late Sam Burke and Ada Patterson Burke. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Allie Sullivan Burke; and one son, Wendell Burke as well as siblings Leon Burke, Otis Burke, Harriett Hardy, Lois Moore, and Charlcie Quenzer.
Mr. Burke was a 20-year (1946-1967) veteran of the US Army and US Navy having served in World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War. He prided himself for being a paratrooper with the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Screaming Eagles based at Fort Campbell, KY.
Married Allie Elizabeth Sullivan on 4/1/50. Together, they owned and operated Burke's Photography Studio in Clarksville for 27 years. Sam and Allie were members of the New Providence United Methodist Church. Sam enjoyed photography, working in his shop making picture frames, and fishing. He was always quick with a joke and made friends wherever he went.
Samuel is survived by one son; David (Jone) Burke of Clarksville, Sister; Orpha Miller of Wylie, TX, Grandsons; Michael (Cari) Burke of Troy, IL, and Steven (Alicia) Burke of Rockford, IL, and Great-grandchildren; Jacob Burke, Janae Burke, and Jarrett Burke.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 3:00 PM at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from 1:00 PM until the hour of service, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made "In Memoriam of Sam Burke" to Quilts of Valor Foundation, 116 Martin Court, Hopkinsville, KY 42240; or Tennessee State Veterans Home, 250 Arrowood Drive, Clarksville, TN 37042.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jun. 11 to Jun. 15, 2020.