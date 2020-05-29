Samuel W. Lefever
Clarksville - Samuel W. Lefever, age 65, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020. He was born on October 22, 1954 in Melrose Park, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents, Waylon Lefever and Marietta Bufford Lefever; a sister, Linda, and a son, Dwayne. He is survived by a son, Jerry Lefever; a brother, Gary Lefever, and a niece and three nephews.
Sam had a lifelong love of hot rods and nice cars and could give detailed directions on how to get somewhere like no other.
There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Gateway Funeral Home and Cremation Center; 335 Franklin St. Clarksville, TN 37040; phone 931-919-2600. Online condolences may be made by visiting gatewayfh.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from May 29 to May 31, 2020.