|
|
Sandra Bell
Clarksville - Age 59 of Clarksville passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Visitation Friday, November 8, 2019 3:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. with the family present 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Foston Funeral Home. Celebration of Life Saturday, November 9, 2019 12:00 p.m. at Walnut Grove Missionary Baptist Church. Interment Walnut Grove Church Cemetery.
She was born July 4, 1960 in Clarksville to Delores Bell, she is preceded in death by her mother. She was employed at Vanderbilt Army ROTC Department as the Human Resource Specialist.
She leaves to cherish her memories loving sister, Pamela Bell; nephews, Cameron D. Bell and Keenan D. Bell all of Clarksville and a host of family and friends.
Foston Funeral Home (931)647-5451
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019