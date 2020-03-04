Services
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Barkers Mill Church of Christ
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Given
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Kay Given


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra Kay Given Obituary
Sandra Kay Given

Clarksville - Sandra Kay Sias Given, age 69, of Clarksville, TN passed away on March 2, 2020.

A service will be held on Friday, March 6 at 10:00 am at the Barkers Mill Church of Christ and followed by interment at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West.

Sandra (Kay to many) was born in Ranger, WV to Thurn and Mariam Sias on March 21, 1950. She is preceded in death by her parents and three siblings, Thomas Sias, Terry Sias, and Beverly Bowman. She is survived by her husband, Ron Given, her son Lee Isaacs (Erin) of Clarksville, her daughter Beverly Haller of Superior, CO, and her grandchildren, Regan Gorman (Greyson), Jacob Boswell, Sydney Haller, Ashton Haller, of Superior, CO and Vanessa Tannhaeuser, Kyle Isaacs, and Jillian Isaacs of Clarksville. Sandra was a devoted wife and mother and spent her life caring for her family.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
Download Now