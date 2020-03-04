|
Sandra Kay Given
Clarksville - Sandra Kay Sias Given, age 69, of Clarksville, TN passed away on March 2, 2020.
A service will be held on Friday, March 6 at 10:00 am at the Barkers Mill Church of Christ and followed by interment at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West.
Sandra (Kay to many) was born in Ranger, WV to Thurn and Mariam Sias on March 21, 1950. She is preceded in death by her parents and three siblings, Thomas Sias, Terry Sias, and Beverly Bowman. She is survived by her husband, Ron Given, her son Lee Isaacs (Erin) of Clarksville, her daughter Beverly Haller of Superior, CO, and her grandchildren, Regan Gorman (Greyson), Jacob Boswell, Sydney Haller, Ashton Haller, of Superior, CO and Vanessa Tannhaeuser, Kyle Isaacs, and Jillian Isaacs of Clarksville. Sandra was a devoted wife and mother and spent her life caring for her family.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020