Sandra "Sandy" Kay Harp (Hodges)



Dover - Sandra "Sandy" Kay Harp (Hodges) of Dover, TN died unexpectedly on July 20, 2020 at the age of 72.



Sandy is survived by her husband, Johnny Harp; sisters, Shirley Jackson, Diane Armstrong ; brother Johnny Hodges (deceased) children, Michelle (Phillip) Whittinghill, Jeff Triolo (Karen Gendreau), and Kelly Harp ; grandchildren, Amy (Ritchie) Patton, Allison Koon (John Pope), Casey Delaflosse, Jonnie, Lily, Gunner, and Olivia Hutchinson; and her great grandchildren, Andrew, Lincoln, and Oliver Patton.



Sandy was born on July 3rd, 1948 in Fort Campbell, KY to John and Ella Hodges. Sandy worked in Real Estate and catering as well as being a passionate baker, professionally and personally. Sandy married Johnny in December 1991, and the couple loved all 28 years of marriage between Clarksville, TN and their dream home in Dover, TN. Sandy welcomed her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, friends, and family into her home regularly for impromptu get-togethers, birthdays, and holidays. She fostered a warm and inviting home that brought everyone in her life together. She was an expert baker, cook, quilter, crafter, listener, and lover of life. She selflessly gave herself to everyone she knew.



As a wife, Sandy was a thoughtful and devoted spouse. She was the perfect balance for Johnny, and they shared every aspect of their lives. Adored by her sisters, nieces and nephews, everyone called her constantly asking for advice and sharing their lives. As a mother, she was a mentor, a guiding light, and an inspiration. Her courage and compassion elevated her children to forge their own paths. As a grandmother, she created a lineage of strong women and was always available to provide support for life's challenges. As a great grandmother, she spent hours creating intricate baked goods to delight her great grandbabies. She had a great passion for their young lives that they will continue to feel as they grow. As a friend, she gave of herself endlessly. She was dedicated to the people that mattered in her life and always brought a smile to the room. Sandy will be fondly remembered for her motivating spirit, encouraging words, and loving smile. Her positivity remains unmatched and her embrace and kind words will be deeply missed.



A Celebration of Life service is being scheduled and the details will be released at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Vanderbilt Children's Medical Center, at (615)343-3119 or giving@vumc.org.









