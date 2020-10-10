Sandra "Sandi" Norfleet Frost
Clarksville - Sandra "Sandi" Norfleet Frost, age, 72, passed away Friday, October 9, 2020 at AHC Healthcare.
Sandi was born March 16, 1948 in Greenville, KY to the late Gus George Norfleet and Lucille Sissom Norfleet.
In addition to her parents, Sandi is preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Robert Michael Frost. She is survived by her son, Dan (Christy) Frost; sisters, Barbara (Sims) Riggins and Diane (Billy) Wilson; grandchildren, Carson Frost and Colin Frost whom were her world.
Sandi was a member of First Baptist Church, and a retired teacher with the Montgomery County School System.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral home with Brother Roger Freeman officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM until the hour of service. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, 111 Dollywood Ln., Pigeon Forge, TN 37863.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com
.