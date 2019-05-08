|
|
Sandra Webb
Clarksville -
Sandra Rawlins Webb, age 65, of Clarksville, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019 at her residence.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Chaplain Gene Horn officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at the funeral home.
Sandra entered into this life on March13, 1954 in Hopkinsville, KY to the late Edward and Madeline Rawlins. She was a member of St. John United Methodist Church, and the TEA organization.
Survivors include her husband, Kenneth Webb; son, Brian (Elizabeth) Webb; daughter, Tracie (Joey Gerard) Webb; brothers, Edward Bryant Rawlins, Jr., and Charles Adron Rawlins; grandchildren, Cooper, Caroline, and Lucy Webb, Zoey and Charlotte Gerard.
Family members will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to at StJude.org.
Condolences may be made online at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on May 8, 2019