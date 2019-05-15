Sara Frances Norris Jernigan



Clarksville - Mrs. Sara Frances Norris Jernigan, age 78, passed away Monday, May 13th, 2019 at home in Clarksville, TN. She was preceded in death by her father and mother Paul David Norris Sr. and Fannie Bessie Norris as well as her brothers, Robert Calvin Norris and Paul David Norris.



Mrs. Jernigan is survived by her husband, Vernon Austin (Sonny) Jernigan, by her son, Vernon Rafe Jernigan (Dolores) of Birmingham, AL, two daughters, Teresa Jernigan Gaines (Charles) of Clarksville, TN and Rhonda Jernigan Sharp (Lloyd) of Cordova, TN. She has six Grandchildren, Charlie III, Brooke and Brent, Chaz, Rachel and Reece, and seven great grandchildren, one brother, Benjamin Edward Norris (Betty Sue), two sisters, Mary Ann Norris Williams and Betty Jane Norris Morris (Scottie).



A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Allen Baptist Church, Brownsville, TN with Bro. Mark Howard and Bro. Harry Richard Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Allen Baptist Church Cemetery.



The family will receive friends Wednesday, from 11 a.m. until the hour of service at the church in Brownsville, TN.



Memorials/contributions may be made to The . Published in The Leaf Chronicle on May 15, 2019