Sara Kelley
1930 - 2020
Sara Kelley

Erin - Sara Frances Kelly, age 90 of Erin, TN, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020 at Signature Healthcare of Erin.

A celebration of her life will be held 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 8, 2020 at the chapel of Nave Funeral Home with Pastors Jason Pounds and Paul Moody officiating. Burial will follow in McDonald Cemetery.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service Wednesday afternoon. Due to Covid 19 concerns, mask and social distancing will be mandatory.

Sara entered this life on January 9, 1930 in Stewart County, TN, daughter to the late Mannie Edward Griffey and Mable Christine Killebrew. Before coming to Houston County, Sara grew up in Christian County, KY. After making Houston County her home, Sara became a member of Tennessee Ridge Baptist Church, and later became a faithful member of Erin Baptist Church. She loved sewing, gardening, crafts, and cooking. She was a loving mother and grandmother to her family and she will greatly be missed.

In addition to her parents, Sara was preceded in death by her husband, Otis Beverly Kelly Jr; son, Jerry McGinnis; siblings, Delmar Killebrew, Earl Killebrew, Allen Killebrew, James Killebrew, Lucian Killebrew; and step-father, James Whitfield Killebrew.

Survivors include her loving children, Kathy (Kerry) Powell, Otis (Brandy) Kelly III, and Roy Michael McGinnis. Sara also leaves behind sixteen grandchildren, twenty-six great-grandchildren, and two great great-grandchildren.

Serving as pallbearers will be Kris Powell, Nick Powell, Brody Powell, Carson Kelly, Trey Weatherspoon, and Tracy Smith.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethesda Mission, P.O. Box 342, Erin, TN, 37061.

Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, (931) 289-4277,






Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
December 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Kenneth Self
