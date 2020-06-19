Sara Stout Lyle
Clarksville - Sara Stout Lyle was born June 5, 1921 in Dover Tennessee. She died Tuesday, June 16th in St Vincent Hospital, eleven days after her ninety-ninth birthday. She grew up in Clarksville, Tennessee, the daughter of Horace Brandon Stout and Chloe Lennox Stout.
She had an idyllic childhood with older siblings Josiah and Irene in a loving, prosperous family. Sara graduated from Stevens College in Columbia, Missouri.
She met Lieutenant James B. Stalker Jr.of Indianapolis after the outbreak of World War II and they married in 1946. They had two daughters and one son, Caress Stalker Garten (Patterson), Chloe Stalker Vezo, and the late John Kent Stalker.
A parishioner of Trinity Episcopal Church in Indianapolis, her faith was important to her. She served on that church's vestry, taught Sunday School, and served the altar guild and St. Ursula's Guild for many decades. Sara was an avid reader of myriad subjects. She had a lifetime love of the water and became a great swimmer and enjoyed it into her nineties.
In 1999 Sara married her childhood friend Dr. William Lyle, returning once again to Clarksville, Tennessee. Upon Dr. Lyle's death she came to live in Marquette Manor for the last nine years. She made many friends at Marquette, developing a wonderful friendship with Don Hargadon before his death.
Her greatest happiness was visiting with her grandsons, Benjamin (Melissa) Garten and Matthew (Paloma) Garten, her great grandchildren Emily, Mary, Jonathan, Samuel, Patricio, and Penelope.
Because of the Covid 19 virus an internment service will be held privately at Trinity Episcopal Church, Indianapolis, IN 46208 with a memorial service next June 5th on her one hundredth birthday. Donations in her memory may be sent to Trinity Episcopal Church Lay Ministries.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.