Graveside service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
1:00 PM
Greenwood Cemetery
Sarah Albright Noland Hudson


1924 - 2020
Clarksville - Sarah Albright Noland Hudson, age 95, of Clarksville, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020, at her residence.

Sarah was born March 23, 1924, in Montgomery County, TN, to the late Oscar and Mattie Albright. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, James Noland; second husband, W.D. Hudson, Jr.; and one son, Dr. Bill Hudson; three brothers; and two sisters.

Mrs. Hudson was a member of First Presbyterian Church and volunteered at Loaves and Fishes. She enjoyed gardening and playing cards.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday, February 25, at 1:00 PM, at Greenwood Cemetery, with Rev. Willie Lyle officiating.

Sarah is survived by four daughters, Marty (Dr. Chip) Woodard, Nancy (John) Sneed, Louise (Jose Luis) Segura, and Susan (Bob) Purdy; son, Dr. Bob (Gail) Hudson; 12 grandchildren; and several great and great-great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Loaves and Fishes, P.O. Box 3241, Clarksville, TN 37043.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to longtime friends and caretakers, Gisa Robinson and Victoria Vinson, as well as Avalon Hospice and Home Instead.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020
