Clarksville - Sarah Lillian Cook, age 90 of Clarksville passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Tennova Healthcare.
Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 12 noon, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. William Luffman officiating. Burial will follow at Smith-Austin Cemetery in Stewart County, TN.
The family will receive friends Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. and again Thursday from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Sarah entered this life on May 2, 1930 in Dotsonville, TN to the late Grady and Byde Sims Steiner. She was a member of Crossland Avenue Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Tandy Cook, and siblings, James Steiner and Louise Steiner.
Survivors include her daughter, Nelda Clinard; step-daughter, Brenda (Tom) Townsend; grandchildren, Jason (Susan) Rittenberry and Tanya (Michael) Davis; great-grandchildren, Rachel Pugh, Faith Guzman, Elena Garcia, Spencer Tyrell, Kendall Tyrell, and Dominic Davis; great-great-grandchildren, Gracelyn, Lydia, and Jude Tyrell.
Pallbearers will be Spencer Tyrell, Kendall Tyrell, Michael Davis, Jason Rittenberry, Billy Cook, Jr., Chris Ellis, and Dominic Davis.
