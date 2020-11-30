1/1
Sarah Cook
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sarah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sarah Cook

Clarksville - Sarah Lillian Cook, age 90 of Clarksville passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Tennova Healthcare.

Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 12 noon, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. William Luffman officiating. Burial will follow at Smith-Austin Cemetery in Stewart County, TN.

The family will receive friends Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. and again Thursday from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Sarah entered this life on May 2, 1930 in Dotsonville, TN to the late Grady and Byde Sims Steiner. She was a member of Crossland Avenue Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Tandy Cook, and siblings, James Steiner and Louise Steiner.

Survivors include her daughter, Nelda Clinard; step-daughter, Brenda (Tom) Townsend; grandchildren, Jason (Susan) Rittenberry and Tanya (Michael) Davis; great-grandchildren, Rachel Pugh, Faith Guzman, Elena Garcia, Spencer Tyrell, Kendall Tyrell, and Dominic Davis; great-great-grandchildren, Gracelyn, Lydia, and Jude Tyrell.

Pallbearers will be Spencer Tyrell, Kendall Tyrell, Michael Davis, Jason Rittenberry, Billy Cook, Jr., Chris Ellis, and Dominic Davis.

Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuenralHomes.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved