Sarah Frances Richard
Clarksville - Sarah Frances Richard, 73, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Tennova Healthcare of Clarksville.
Sarah was born on August 3, 1945, in Clarksville, TN to the late John Thomas "JT" Ryan and Lillie Mae Mosier Ryan. She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Galen Ryan, Roger Ryan, and John Thomas Ryan Jr. and sister, Martha Sexton.
Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at the Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Chapel. Burial to follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. and Thursday, March 7, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Sarah was the owner of Clarksville Internet Services.
Sarah is survived by her husband of 38 years, Larry G. Richard of Clarksville, TN; son, Gary Hogan (Terry Irizarry) of Clarksville, TN; two daughters, Sarah (William) Dillon of Goodlettsville, TN and Sandra Gay (Ronnie) Page of Clarksville, TN; two stepsons, Glenn (Lara) Richard of Murfreesboro, TN and Brian (Elisha) Richard of Portland, TN; brother, Marshell Lee Ryan of Clarksville, TN; sister, Angelus Smith of Clarksville, TN; ten grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Gary Hogan, Josh Hogan, Ronnie Page, Wes Page, Shawn Morris, Tommy Peranteau, and Brian McLoughlin.
Arrangements entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019