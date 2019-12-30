Services
Sarah Helen Tucker Davenport

Sarah Helen Tucker Davenport Obituary
Sarah Helen Tucker Davenport

Adams - Sarah Helen Tucker Davenport, age 87, of Adams, passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at her residence.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at Red River Baptist Church on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Bill Bruce officiating.

Sarah entered this life on August 30, 1932 in Blue Mountain, Mississippi to the late Vernon and Willie Sullivan. She was a member of Red River Baptist Church. Sarah was a dedicated social worker, an avid reader and a Bible Scholar.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Reginald Tucker; husband, James Davenport; brother Bill Sullivan and sister, Bonnie Sue Whitehead.

Survivors include her son, V.R. Tucker; daughter, Teresa (David) Tucker Barry; sisters, Bobbie Ann Sullins, Betty Lou Warren, and Ruth Smith.

Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020
