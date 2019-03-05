Services
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Southside - Sarah Ann Westrich, age 76, of Southside, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at her residence.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. Terrell Marcom officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.

The Westrich family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, March 4, 2019 and again on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Sarah entered into this life on April 17, 1942 in Montgomery County, TN to the late John and Maude Byrd Stanley. She attended Excell Baptist Church. Sarah retired from ACME Boot Company, and the Montgomery County School System.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sons; Clayton and Charles Westrich, and siblings, Charles Stanley, Raymond Stanley, Bobby Stanley, Nannie Steeley, and Joyce Stepp.

Survivors include her loving husband of 56 years, Richard Westrich; son, Rick Westrich; granddaughter, Elizabeth Westrich, and sisters, Edna Pulley, Betty Moore, Martha Trainer, Judy Moreno, and Phyllis Espersen.

Pallbearers will be Jon Lusby, Jason Lusby, Tommy Trainer, Tommy Byard, Jerry Edwards, and Dwight Byard.

Condolences may be made online at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Mar. 5, 2019
