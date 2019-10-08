Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
SCPO James Brown, Sr. (Ret)

Clarksville -

Visitation for SCPO James David Brown (Ret), age 83 of Clarksville, will be Thursday, October 8, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Sykes Funeral Home. James passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019. He was born on October 9, 1935 in Qulin, MO to John and Nora Ledbetter Brown. He was a member of Shiloh Church of Christ. John retired from the United States Navy after serving for 20 years and was employed with Josten's for 12 years. He loved fishing, cooking, dinner theatre with friends, and an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis Jean Brown; and son James Brown, Jr. James is survived by his son, Roger Brown; daughter, Vicki Brown; and brothers, Tom and Charles Brown.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be to the at .

Please visit James' guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Oct. 8, 2019
