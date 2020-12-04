1/1
Seth Stephens
Clarksville - Seth Joseph Stephens, age 28, of Clarksville passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020.

A private family graveside service will be held at Fairview Cemetery in Stewart County, TN.

Seth entered this life on September 13, 1992 in Montgomery County, TN.

He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Hallie and Ramona Stephens, and uncles, Joe Stephens and Billy Purnell.

Survivors include his parents, Rachael Purnell Stephens and Jimmy Stephens, and his wife, Christina Schroeder; son, Bryce Bryan Stephens; maternal grandparents, Ron and Ethel Purnell; sisters, Hannah Stephens, Kori (Bobby) Stephens, and Mary Pat (Joey) O'Neill, and nieces, Aubrey, Piper and Hallie.

Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
