SFC (Ret) Archie Parker
Clarksville - SFC (Ret) Archie M. Parker, age 65, died Sunday, October 20, 2019.
Celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 25, 2019 at Greater Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Willie J. Freeman officiating. Burial with Full US Army Honors will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Archie will lie in state at Greater Missionary Baptist Church on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. and also on Friday from 10 a.m. until the hour of service.
Archie entered this life on May 28, 1954, in Pelham, GA to the late Willie and Florence Wilson Parker, Sr. He was a member of Greater Missionary Baptist Church, served as Chairman of the Deacon Board, was a technician with Florim USA, loved fishing and gardening, and was a Veteran of The United States Army.
Survivors include his loving wife of 41 years, Cynthia Simpson Parker, children, Arica M (Curtis) Williams, Archie M. Parker II, and Jarvis J. Frazier; brothers, James (Loretta) Parker, Eddie Parker, and Michael A. (Amelia) Parker; sisters, Annie Barnes, Wilma Smith, and Mary Parker; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019