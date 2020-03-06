Services
Sfc Daniel (Ret) Pulis Obituary
SFC Daniel Pulis (Ret)

Oak Grove - A Celebration of Life service for SFC Daniel Christopher Pulis (Ret), age 44 of Oak Grove, KY will be Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Sykes Funeral Home with Father Julian Ibmere officiating. Burial will follow with military honors at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville, KY. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Sykes Funeral Home.

Dan passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Blanchfield Army Community Hospital. He was born on August 26, 1975 in Virginia, MN to Terry and Betty Pulis.

He served his country for 22 years in the United States Army. He was a lifetime member of the VFW Post 4859 and the American Legion. He was also a member of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church.

Daniel is preceded in death by his brother Matthew Pulis. In addition to his parents he is survived by his loving wife, Tempy Ann Pulis, sisters: Emilie Pulis, Steph Kniefel, and Michelle Sereno and step children: Kevin Hanley, Nicole James, Mary Cassaday, and Kathy Johnson.

Please visit www.sykesfuneralhome.com to leave an online condolence for the family.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020
