SFC (Ret.) Donald Gene Davidson
Clarksville - SFC (Ret.) Donald Gene Davidson, 87, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Tennova Healthcare of Clarksville.
Donald was born on February 11, 1932, in Burville, TN to the late Ottis Henry Davidson and Justina Elizabeth Duwell Davidson. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Dorothy Dottie Davidson; son, Michael Davidson; daughter, Laurie Ann Melton; brother, Ottis Davidson Jr.; and sister, Georgina Elizabeth Glenn.
Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at the Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Chapel. Entombment will be at Resthaven Memorial Gardens Mausoleum with full military honors. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Donald was a retired SFC with the U.S. Army, having served in the Korean War and Vietnam Conflict. He was a paratrooper with the 101st and 82nd Airborne Division. He was a manager and area supervisor for Captain D's. He was a member of Hilldale Baptist Church.
Donald is survived by his wife, Clare Grace Azada Davidson of Clarksville, TN; daughter, Debbie Davidson of Nashville, Tn; brother, Robert William Davidson of Johnson City, TN; and sister, Kathleen Starr of Sunbright, TN.
Arrangements entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Apr. 19, 2019