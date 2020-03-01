Services
Foston Funeral Home - Clarksville
816 Franklin St.
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-5451
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. John Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
12:00 PM
St. John Missionary Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Sfc Black
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sfc Elmore (Ret) Black


1952 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sfc Elmore (Ret) Black Obituary
SFC (Ret) Elmore Black

Clarksville - Age 67 of Clarksville, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Visitation Wednesday, March 4, 2020 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. with the funeral service to follow at 12:00 p.m. at St. John Missionary Baptist Church. Interment Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-West, Hopkinsville, KY.

He was born September 27, 1952 in Charleston, SC to Issac Black, Sr and Mary Bryant Simmons. He is preceded in death by his father and brother, Issac Black, Jr. He retired from the U.S. Army, worked with United States Postal Service as a Mail Clerk and Fort Campbell Post Exchange. Elmore was a member of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Round Pond.

He leaves to cherish his memories wife, Linda E. Black, Clarksville, TN; daughters, Andra Brown, Elaine Grooms, both of Clarksville, TN and Brittany Black, Vidalia, GA; sons, Elmor L. (Lamishia) Black, Jr, Omar Black, both of Charleston, SC and Cedric (Mariah) Grooms, Crossville, TN; mother, Mary Simmons, Charleston, SC; sisters, Velma (Robert) and Mary (Wallace) Gladden, both of Charleston, SC; 10 grandchildren and 1 on the way.

Foston Funeral Home (931)647-5451
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sfc's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -