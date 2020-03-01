|
SFC (Ret) Elmore Black
Clarksville - Age 67 of Clarksville, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Visitation Wednesday, March 4, 2020 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. with the funeral service to follow at 12:00 p.m. at St. John Missionary Baptist Church. Interment Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-West, Hopkinsville, KY.
He was born September 27, 1952 in Charleston, SC to Issac Black, Sr and Mary Bryant Simmons. He is preceded in death by his father and brother, Issac Black, Jr. He retired from the U.S. Army, worked with United States Postal Service as a Mail Clerk and Fort Campbell Post Exchange. Elmore was a member of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Round Pond.
He leaves to cherish his memories wife, Linda E. Black, Clarksville, TN; daughters, Andra Brown, Elaine Grooms, both of Clarksville, TN and Brittany Black, Vidalia, GA; sons, Elmor L. (Lamishia) Black, Jr, Omar Black, both of Charleston, SC and Cedric (Mariah) Grooms, Crossville, TN; mother, Mary Simmons, Charleston, SC; sisters, Velma (Robert) and Mary (Wallace) Gladden, both of Charleston, SC; 10 grandchildren and 1 on the way.
Foston Funeral Home (931)647-5451
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2020