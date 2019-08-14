|
SFC Frederick Welter
Clarksville - A Celebration of Life service for SFC Frederick Bernard Welter, ARMY (Ret), age 80 of Clarksville, will be Friday, August 16, 2019 at 12:00 PM at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Oak Grove, Ky. Father Julian Ibemere will officiate. The family will receive friends on Friday from 11:00 AM until the time of service at the church. Frederick passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at St. Thomas West Hospital. He was born on April 1, 1939 in Chanhassen, MN to Charles and Mary Frances Williams Welter. He was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church and was retired from the United States Army and Civil Services.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Marie; children, Debbrah (Kevin) Brown, Fred Welter Jr., Gerald (Stacy) Welter, and Dora (Leigh) Dickey; siblings: Harold Welter, Bernadette Schmidt, Robert Welter, Marlene Stang, Richard Welter, Leo Welter, Gratian Welter, Dennis Welter, Mary Anne Flesner, and Arnella Koenig; grandchildren: April (Chris) Bowen, James (Sarah) Burford, Robert Dickey, and Kimberly Dickey; and 6 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Aug. 14, 2019