SFC Gary Davis, ARMY (Ret)
Clarksville - A memorial service for SFC Gary L. Davis, ARMY (Ret) will be held on his first Heavenly birthday, August 6, 2019 at Sykes Funeral Home at 3:00 PM. The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM until the time of service. Gary drew his last earthly breath in his home on May 25, 2019 at the age of 70.
Those wishing to honor his memory can make a donation to , PO Box 1510, Ranson, WV 25438-4510 or on line at .
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Aug. 4, 2019