SFC Gary Lee Davis (Ret)
Clarksville - It is with broken hearts and deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of our loved one.
Our husband, dad, and grandpa, Gary L Davis of Clarksville, Tn drew his last earthly breath in his home on May 25, 2019 at the age of 70. We draw comfort in knowing that his first heavenly breath came without disease or pain. He fought hard to stay with us, but grew very tired near the end. We will miss him greatly but we rejoice in knowing that he is once again with his parents, Carl Eugene and Ruby Dean Davis and his brothers Rick and Larry. We can see the joy on his face as he holds our grandson Taylor Jade for the first time.
Gary was born in Robinson, IL and grew up in Sumner, IL. He was one of five children with sister Brenda Wells of Bridgeport, IL and brother Bob of Olney, IL., still remaining. Vicki Ridgley was just 13 years old when she first saw him at a teen center and knew at that moment that this was who she would one day marry. That came true on June 4, 1967 at the ages of 18 and 16. A marriage that should have failed, but they were blessed with 52 years together.
Gary joined the United States Army at age 17 and fought for his country in Vietnam. He served in Nha Trang during the TET offensive with the MACV.
When he returned home he and Vicki started their family, being blessed with 2 sons, Lonny Neil and Monte Jade and grandchildren Jordan, Devan, Gary Lee II, and Jada Rae, all of Clarksville, TN. Their fifth Grandchild, Taylor Jade was stillborn.
Gary retired from the military after 20 years of service and became an insurance and investments representative with American National Insurance where he worked for 29 years, until his health forced him to retire. He was a managing general agent for the last 21 years with the company. He was awarded many achievements to include the Better Business Bureau Torch Award.
He loved being on the water at sunrise to spend his day bass fishing. He loved his family beyond measure. Although we can no longer see him or touch him, we will always feel him with us. He lives in our hearts and we feel the love that he had for each and every one of us. We will be together again one day sweet baby!
A memorial service will be held on his first Heavenly birthday, August 6, 2019 at Sykes Funeral Home at 3:00 PM.
Those wishing to honor his memory can make a donation to , PO Box 1510, Ranson, WV 25438-4510 or on line at .
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on June 2, 2019