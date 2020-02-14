|
SFC (Ret.) George Alston
Clarksville - Age 89 of Clarksville passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Visitation Sunday, February 16, 2020 2:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. with the family present 4:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. at Foston Funeral Home. Funeral service 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 17, 2020 at Walnut Grove Missionary Baptist Church. Interment Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-West, Hopkinsville, KY.
He was born June 10, 1930 in Pittsboro, NC to Luthur Alston and Minnie Farrar. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Effie Hughes and parents.He retired from the U.S. Army and was a member of Walnut Grove Missionary Baptist Church.
He leaves to cherish his loving memories devoted of 60 years, Bernice Alston, Clarksville, TN; granddaughters, Brenda Hughes, Walterboro, SC and Chanita (Daryle) Halbert, Goose Creek, SC; grandson, Aubrey T. Hughes III, Greensboro, NC; 2 great grandson, Jacob and John Halbert; sister-in-law, Peggy Alston and great niece, Jocelyn Alston both of Pittsboro, NC and a host of family and friends.
Foston Funeral Home (931)647-5451
