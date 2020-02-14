Services
Foston Funeral Home - Clarksville
816 Franklin St.
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-5451
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Walnut Grove Missionary Baptist Church
More Obituaries for Sfc Alston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sfc George (Ret.) Alston


1930 - 2020
Sfc George (Ret.) Alston Obituary
SFC (Ret.) George Alston

Clarksville - Age 89 of Clarksville passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Visitation Sunday, February 16, 2020 2:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. with the family present 4:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. at Foston Funeral Home. Funeral service 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 17, 2020 at Walnut Grove Missionary Baptist Church. Interment Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-West, Hopkinsville, KY.

He was born June 10, 1930 in Pittsboro, NC to Luthur Alston and Minnie Farrar. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Effie Hughes and parents.He retired from the U.S. Army and was a member of Walnut Grove Missionary Baptist Church.

He leaves to cherish his loving memories devoted of 60 years, Bernice Alston, Clarksville, TN; granddaughters, Brenda Hughes, Walterboro, SC and Chanita (Daryle) Halbert, Goose Creek, SC; grandson, Aubrey T. Hughes III, Greensboro, NC; 2 great grandson, Jacob and John Halbert; sister-in-law, Peggy Alston and great niece, Jocelyn Alston both of Pittsboro, NC and a host of family and friends.

Foston Funeral Home (931)647-5451
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020
