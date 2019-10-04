|
SFC Jeremy W. Griffin
Clarksville - Sergeant First Class Jeremy W. Griffin age 40, formerly of Clarksville, passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019 in Wardak Province, Afghanistan.
A Celebration of Life with full United States Army Honors will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019 at LifePoint Church with Rev. Thadd Collier and Pastor Mike Burnett officiating. Burial will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West.
The family will receive friends Saturday from 12 p.m. until the hour of service at the church.
SFC Jeremy entered this life on December 7, 1978 in Cristobal, Panama to Charles and Diana Morris Griffin. He was currently serving in The United States Military with the 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne). His awards and decorations include: Bronze Star Medal-2nd Award, Army Commendation Medal- 2nd Award, Army Achievement Medal- 4th Award, Meritorious Unit Citation, Army Good Conduct Medal- 5th Award, National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism, Korean Defense Service Medal, NCO Professional Development Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, NATO Medal, Special Forces tab, Ranger tab, Combat Infantry Badge, Combat Action Badge, Parachutist Badge, Military Freefall Badge, and Meritorious Service Medal.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Amy English Griffin; son, Charles D. Griffin; daughter, Makayla E. Griffin, and sister, Sabrina D'Antonio.
Members of the First Special Forces Group (Airborne) will serve as pallbearers.
Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, Clarksville, TN.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Oct. 4, 2019