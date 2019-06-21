|
|
SFC Joe L. Forest (Ret)
Clarksville - Funeral service for SFC Joe L. Forest, ARMY (Ret) age 78 of Clarksville, will be Monday, June 24, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Living Word International Ministries of Clarksville. Bishop Richard Woodson, Jr. will officiate. Burial will follow in KY Veterans Cemetery West. The family will receive friends on Monday, June 24, 2019 from 11:00 AM until the hour of service at the church. Joe passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Centennial Medical Center. He was born on May 8, 1941 in Montgomery, AL to Henry and Elvira McQueen Forest. Joe served in the United States Army for over 22 years and completed two tours in Vietnam and later in Desert Storm. He was a recipient of a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart. He was also a father of Living Word International Ministries of Clarksville.
In addition to his parents, Joe is preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Rubbie Forest and siblings: Henry Forest, Jr., James Forest, Robert Forest, Lennell Forest, Willie B. Brown, Doris Harris, Marie Cooperwood, and Hattie Howard. He is survived by his son, Reginald (Isabel) Forest; daughter, Penelope Forest Gregory; brothers: Johnny Forest, Willie (Augusta) Forest, Larry (Angelia) Forest; sisters, Geraldine Reeves and Patricia Forest Jackson; grandchildren: Keai Song Forest, Nina Forest, and Roland Forest; sisters-in-law: Angerline Day, Bobbie Ruth McCray, and Sophia Carpenter; and lots of extended family.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from June 21 to June 23, 2019