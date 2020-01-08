Services
Foston Funeral Home - Clarksville
816 Franklin St.
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-5451
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Foston Funeral Home - Clarksville
816 Franklin St.
Clarksville, TN 37040
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Foston Funeral Home - Clarksville
816 Franklin St.
Clarksville, TN 37040
Sfc John (Ret) Purvis


1938 - 2020
Sfc John (Ret) Purvis Obituary
SFC (RET) John Purvis

Clarksville - Age 81 of Clarksville, passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Visitation Friday, January 10, 2020 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. with funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. at Foston Memorial Chapel. Interment with full military honors at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery- West, Hopkinsville, KY.

He was born June 17, 1938 in Williamsburg, SC to Rev. Dottie A. Purvis and Annie Bradley Purvis. He is preceded in death by his children, Judine and Sabrine Purvis, parents, sisters, Peggy Careron and Ruth Henry and brother, Thomas Purvis. He was a lifetime member of Jerusalem United Methodist Church in Blakely, SC. He retired from Blanchfield Army Medical Hosptal, where he was a Communication System Operator.

He leaves to cherish his loving memories, wife, Marie Orgain- Purvis, Clarksville, TN; daughters, Marvene (Rupert) Padmore, Tampa, FL, Elisa (Walter) Blair, Jacksonville, FL and Jacqueline Glaude, Nashville, TN; sons, Danny Purvis, Lawrenceville, GA, Donnie (Monique) Purvis, Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, Ronnie (Amy) Purvis, Jacksonville, FL, Dottie (Brenda) Purvis, Murrells Inlet, SC,

K. Andre Jackson, Columbus, GA, Damon (Jessica) Purvis, Atlanta, GA, Cidron Orgain, Clarksville, TN, Damon Orgain, Nashville, TN and Daron Orgain, Murfreesboro, TN; sisters, Lucille Burgess, Denver, CO, Dottie (Rev. McNeil, Jr) Evans, Andrews, SC, Emma (Ronald) Ferguson, Columbia, SC, Ann (Jaswant) Sihra, Salton, SC and Dr. Ethel Stokes, Savannah, GA; brothers, Rev. Eugene (Sylvia) Purvis, Sr, Freeport, NY, William (Annie) Purvis, Columbia, SC and Eric (Sonia) Purvis, Clarksville, TN, 17 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

Foston Funeral Home (931)647-5451
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
