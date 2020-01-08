|
SFC (RET) John Purvis
Clarksville - Age 81 of Clarksville, passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Visitation Friday, January 10, 2020 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. with funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. at Foston Memorial Chapel. Interment with full military honors at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery- West, Hopkinsville, KY.
He was born June 17, 1938 in Williamsburg, SC to Rev. Dottie A. Purvis and Annie Bradley Purvis. He is preceded in death by his children, Judine and Sabrine Purvis, parents, sisters, Peggy Careron and Ruth Henry and brother, Thomas Purvis. He was a lifetime member of Jerusalem United Methodist Church in Blakely, SC. He retired from Blanchfield Army Medical Hosptal, where he was a Communication System Operator.
He leaves to cherish his loving memories, wife, Marie Orgain- Purvis, Clarksville, TN; daughters, Marvene (Rupert) Padmore, Tampa, FL, Elisa (Walter) Blair, Jacksonville, FL and Jacqueline Glaude, Nashville, TN; sons, Danny Purvis, Lawrenceville, GA, Donnie (Monique) Purvis, Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, Ronnie (Amy) Purvis, Jacksonville, FL, Dottie (Brenda) Purvis, Murrells Inlet, SC,
K. Andre Jackson, Columbus, GA, Damon (Jessica) Purvis, Atlanta, GA, Cidron Orgain, Clarksville, TN, Damon Orgain, Nashville, TN and Daron Orgain, Murfreesboro, TN; sisters, Lucille Burgess, Denver, CO, Dottie (Rev. McNeil, Jr) Evans, Andrews, SC, Emma (Ronald) Ferguson, Columbia, SC, Ann (Jaswant) Sihra, Salton, SC and Dr. Ethel Stokes, Savannah, GA; brothers, Rev. Eugene (Sylvia) Purvis, Sr, Freeport, NY, William (Annie) Purvis, Columbia, SC and Eric (Sonia) Purvis, Clarksville, TN, 17 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren and a host of family and friends.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020