SFC (Ret) Joseph David
Clarksville - Joseph David, 83, of Clarksville, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020.
Rite of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, February 7, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Burial with Full Military Honors will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, February 6, 2020, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home.
Joseph entered this life on October 13, 1936, in Davod, Hungary to the late Joszef and Elizabeth David. Joseph came to America on January 1, 1957. He was a Freedom Fighter in the 1956 Hungarian Revolution. Upon his arrival in America, he later joined The United States Army. After twenty years of honorable service, he retired in Ft. Campbell, KY. He was a member of the DAV and American Legion. Joseph was a Master Paratrooper for the 82nd Airborne Division and also served in the 101st Airborne Division. During his time of service, he served two tours in Vietnam, 1965-1966 and 1967 -1968, two tours in Germany, and a one-and-a-half-year long tour in Korea. He was awarded the Master Parachutists Badge, Vietnam Service Medal with 6 campaign stars, National Defense Service Medal, RVN Campaign Medal with 60 device, 3 Overseas Service Bars, Bronze Star Medal, Army Commendation Medal, RVN Cross of Gallantry with Palm, Good Conduct Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, and the Silver Star Medal for gallantry in action.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son-in-law, Lewis Figueroa.
Survivors include his loving wife of 60 years, Eleanor Mary David; children, Joseph Louis (Laura) David, Diana Lynn Figueroa, Lydia Elizabeth (Richard) Dodson; grandchildren, Christopher Dodson, Sarah Dodson, Tyler Figueroa, Joshua David, and Ashley David; great-grandson, De'Von Pinckney.
He enjoyed spending time with his family, gardening, fishing, and his little white dog Shadow.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Feb. 1 to Feb. 6, 2020