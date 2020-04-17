Services
Sfc Phillip Johnson (Ret) Usa


1945 - 2020
Sfc Phillip Johnson (Ret) Usa Obituary
SFC Phillip Johnson, USA (Ret)

Clarksville - Age 74 of Clarksville, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Public Memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment Kentucky Veterans Cemetery- West, Hopkinsville, KY.

He was born October 30, 1945 in Clarksville to, Cave Johnson and Annie Wilcox Johnson. He graduated from Campbell University in North Carolina. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother.

Mr. Phillip Johnson was the owner of Johnson's Barber and Styling Shop, and a licensed barbering instructor, master barber and cosmetologist. He retired from the U.S. Army with a career in military intelligence during the Vietnam era and formerly stationed at Fort Bragg, NC. Johnson accumulated an impressive resume of Clarksville civic and community work over the years. Upon returning to Clarksville he went to work, volunteering for meals on wheels, serving in the St. B Civitan Club and volunteering with the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce. He comes from a tradition of Clarksville business people. Phillip's father, Cave Johnson, owned a mechanic shop on Sixth Street and a antique shop. His brother had a barber shop on Sixth Street.

He leaves to cherish his loving memories wife, Barbara Johnson, Clarksville, TN; daughters, Diane Makki and Angela (Dale) Summers; sons, Phillip M. Johnson, II and Jerry (Carla)Watson; sisters, Annie (Dennis) McHenry, Betty Jena (James) Ware and Emma Thomas, 8 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
