SFC Tommy Crumb, ARMY (Ret)
Clarksville - Thomas Alonzo Crumb, age 80 of Clarksville, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at his residence. He was born on May 30, 1940 in Newport, TN to Ben and Maggie Williamson Crum. He was retired from the United States Army and worked many years at Cato's Exterminating. He enjoyed fishing, working on his truck, and was an avid Braves fan.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Ted and Bill Crum. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Helen Crumb; daughter, Amanda Crumb; siblings: Dottie Jean Wines, Delois Adams, Bennakaye Bradshaw, Janice Faye Daniels, and Robert Crum.
A private family visitation will take place at Manes Funeral Home in Newport, TN. Burial will be Monday, August 31, 2020 at 3:30 PM at Shady Grove Cemetery in Newport.
