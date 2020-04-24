|
|
SGM (R) Juan Hernandez Jr.
Clarksville - SGM (R) Juan Hernandez Jr., age 79, passed away at his home in Clarksville.
A private Celebration of Life with Army Honors will be held at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. He will be laid to rest at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West.
Juan entered into this life on October 5, 1940 in Laredo, Texas and was the eldest of ten children of the late Juan Sr. and Maria G. Hernandez. As a young man, Juan entered into military service and retired after 38 years of dedicated service. After his separation from the Army where he had attained the rank of Sergeant Major, Juan was very involved with the Red Cross and enjoyed volunteering much of his time there. At one time, Juan even received recognition as Honorary Volunteer of the Year. He was a pro-Army patriot all of his adult life and a Catholic. He deeply loved his God, family, and country.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Yolanda Flores, and brother, Alfredo Hernandez. Juan is survived by his wife of 58 years, Lucie Hernandez; his daughter, Gabriele Whalley (Robert James); grandchildren, David Glen Hill II, Lauren M. Whalley, and Dylan T. Whalley; his great grandchildren, Selena M. Whalley and Matthew Whalley; siblings, Jose Angel Hernandez, Mario Hernandez, Oscar Hernandez, Armando Hernandez, Imelda Hernandez, Lucinda Martinez, and Rebecca Rafati; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
In accordance with health guidelines, the Celebration of Life will be private, however the service will livestream on Facebook at 12 noon on Wednesday, April 29th, 2020.
Memorial donations may be made to American Red Cross. The family is accepting flowers.
Condolences may be made online at NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020