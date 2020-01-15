|
SGM Ronald "Doc" Doxtater, Sr. (Ret)
Clarksville -
A Celebration of Life service for SGM Ronald "Doc" Doxtater, Sr. (Ret), age 84 of Clarksville, will be, Monday, January 20, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Sykes Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM and again on Monday from 12:30 PM until the hour of service at the funeral home. Ronald passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. He was born on February 11, 1935 in Green Bay, WI to Archie and Luella Cornelius Doxtater. Doc served his country in the United States Army for 28 years. He served 3 tours in Vietnam and was stationed in Korea, Germany, and Panama during his career. After retiring, he enjoyed bowling, golfing, and participating in the TN Senior Games.
In addition to his parents, Doc is preceded in death by his 1st wife and mother of his children Nancy, his 2nd wife Helen, and his 3rd wife Rita. He is also preceded in death by his son, Danny Doxtater; step-children, John and Judy Webster; and siblings: Leroy, Archie Jr., and Shirlyn Doxtater. Doc is survived by his son, Ronnie (Karen) Doxtater, Jr.; sisters: Barbara (Mike) Mendolla, Connie Doxtater, Penny (Bruce) Jordan, Linda Anderson; brothers, Reginald (Jeannie) Doxtater and Wayne (Cheryl) Doxtater; grandchildren: Amy Doxtater, Erica (Robert) Ward, Dan Doxtater, and Morgan (Ben) Washer; 7 great-grandchildren; step-children: Elaine, Debbie, Robert, Charles, Julie, Melvin, Jean, Janet, Joan, Jacqueline, Karl, Jeffery, Bill, and close family friend, Shelly.
Please visit Doc's guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2020