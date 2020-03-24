Services
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Resources
More Obituaries for Sgm Talbott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sgm Stephen Talbott


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sgm Stephen Talbott Obituary
SGM Stephen Talbott

Clarksville - SGM Stephen Robert Talbott, age 75, of Clarksville, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020 at Tennessee State Veterans Home.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date with Full US Army Honors.

Steve entered this life on April 16, 1944 in Olean, New York to the late, Victor and Geraldine Martha Moore Talbott. He bravely served and retired from the United States Army. Throughout his thirty-year military career, Steve had served in Vietnam and achieved the rank of Sergeant Major. He was the recipient of the Legion of Merit, Army Achievement Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Noncommissioned Officer's Professional Development Ribbon with numeral 4, Army Service Ribbon, and Overseas Service Ribbon. After retirement, he became a Veteran's Mentor at the Montgomery County Veteran's Court. He was a member of Faith Outreach North, enjoyed playing with The Picker's music group in Dover, TN and was a former Elder at The Community Church.

Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Shirley Talbott; son, Stephen Paul (Vanessa) Talbott; daughter, Lynette Lee Whited; grandchildren, Lisa (Toby) Williams, Henry Whited, (Eme)Jr., Kerri Evans, Sara (Cesar) Bedolla, Alexander Evans, Grace Hannah Talbott, and Ruth Ann Talbott, and thirteen great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Tennessee State Veterans Home, 250 Arrowood Dr., Clarksville, TN 37042

Condolences may be made online at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Mar. 24 to Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sgm's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
Download Now