SGM Stephen Talbott
Clarksville - SGM Stephen Robert Talbott, age 75, of Clarksville, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020 at Tennessee State Veterans Home.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date with Full US Army Honors.
Steve entered this life on April 16, 1944 in Olean, New York to the late, Victor and Geraldine Martha Moore Talbott. He bravely served and retired from the United States Army. Throughout his thirty-year military career, Steve had served in Vietnam and achieved the rank of Sergeant Major. He was the recipient of the Legion of Merit, Army Achievement Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Noncommissioned Officer's Professional Development Ribbon with numeral 4, Army Service Ribbon, and Overseas Service Ribbon. After retirement, he became a Veteran's Mentor at the Montgomery County Veteran's Court. He was a member of Faith Outreach North, enjoyed playing with The Picker's music group in Dover, TN and was a former Elder at The Community Church.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Shirley Talbott; son, Stephen Paul (Vanessa) Talbott; daughter, Lynette Lee Whited; grandchildren, Lisa (Toby) Williams, Henry Whited, (Eme)Jr., Kerri Evans, Sara (Cesar) Bedolla, Alexander Evans, Grace Hannah Talbott, and Ruth Ann Talbott, and thirteen great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Tennessee State Veterans Home, 250 Arrowood Dr., Clarksville, TN 37042
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Mar. 24 to Apr. 12, 2020