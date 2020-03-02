|
|
Shane Hinton
Clarksville - Shane Hinton, age 33 of Clarksville, TN passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 12 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020 at McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. The Hinton Family will receive friends from 4-8p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020 and Thursday from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service at the Funeral Home.
Shane was born on June 24, 1986 in Gallatin, TN, son of Terry Hinton and Dena Evers. Shane was a devoted father who enjoyed bowling, golfing, swimming, shooting, gun collecting, video games, movies and the Florida Gators football.
He is preceded in death by his father, Terry Hinton.
Survivors include his daughter, Aubree Hinton; mother, Dena (Richard) Evers; sisters, Amber (Michael) Young, and Leslie (Wayne) Appling; niece, Alyssa Hinton; nephew, Hunter Hill; and the mother of his daughter Holly Tolley.
Friends and family will serve as pallbearers.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Mar. 2 to Mar. 5, 2020